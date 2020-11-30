UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, a MET office reported.

While, partly cloudy and very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper KhyberPakhtunkhwa. Fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab during morning hours.

Lowest minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Kalam -09°C, Skardu -07°C, Gupis -06°C, Parachinar -05°C, Astore, Gilgit, Leh -04°C, Hunza, Bagrote -03°C and Dir -01°C.

More Stories From Pakistan

