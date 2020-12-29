Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However very cold weather expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, north Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, PMD office reported.

Fog likely to prevail in Plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Kalat, -12°C, Leh -10°C, Kalam, Quetta -09°C, Gupis -08°C, Pulwama, Baramullah, Astore, Dalbandin -06°C,Malama jabba, Zhob, Parachinar -05°C, Hunza, Bagrote, Skaradu -04°C, Chitral, Murree, Bannu -03°C.