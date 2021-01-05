UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected in northeastern Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its adjoining areas.

Dense fog is likely in plains of Punjab and upper Sindh,a MET office reported.

A strong westerly wave present over upper parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts of the country till 24 hours. Moist currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are reaching northeastern parts of the country.

Rainfall(mm) recorded in Punjab: Faisalabad 48, Hafizabad 46, Gujrat 38, Mangla 31, Jhelum 30, Murree 26, Mandi Bahauddin 24, Gujranwala 18, Lahore (A/P 17, City 03), Sialkot (City 15, A/P 07), Islamabad (Golra12, Bokra, Saidpur 08, A/P 07, Z/P 06), Chakwal 11, T.

T Singh 06, Attock 05, Narowal, Rawalpindi (Chaklala), Kasur03, Jhang 02, Joharabad, Sahiwal 01, Kashmir: Kotli 33, Garhi Dupatta 13, Muzaffarabad 10, Rawalakot 09, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 20, Malam Jabba 15, Saidu Sharif 06,Dir (upper 05, lower 02), Balakot 05, Takht bai 03, Cherat 02 and Bannu 01.

Snowfall (Inches): Malam Jabba 05, Astore, Kalam and Skardu Trace.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Gupis -11, Leh -10, Skardu, Quetta, Kalat, Astore -07, Bagrote, Kalam, Parachinar -06 and Dalbandin -05.

