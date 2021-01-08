UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in Upper areas and North Balochistan.

Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, a MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave present over upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Ziarat -14, Gupis, Kalat -13, Quetta -10, Astore, Bagrote -09, Mastung, Pishin -08, Skardu, Parachinar -07, Leh, Malam Jabba, Kalam and Dalbandin -06.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Weather Balochistan Quetta Punjab Parachinar Kalat Pishin Mastung Skardu Dalbandin Ziarat

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2021 schedule announced

2 minutes ago

Schedule for PSL's 6th edition for 2021 announced

6 minutes ago

Protests to express solidarity with the people of ..

11 minutes ago

UAE announces re-opening of sea and air ports with ..

41 minutes ago

FDA extends last date for payment of arrears

29 minutes ago

102 dealers booked,fake fertilizer seized

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.