Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in Upper areas and North Balochistan.

Dense fog likely in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh, a MET office reported.

A shallow westerly wave present over upper parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Ziarat -14, Gupis, Kalat -13, Quetta -10, Astore, Bagrote -09, Mastung, Pishin -08, Skardu, Parachinar -07, Leh, Malam Jabba, Kalam and Dalbandin -06.