Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan during next 24 hours.

Fog is likely in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during this time span.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours rain (with snowfall) occurred in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and northeast Punjab.

Weather remained very cold in north Balochistan while cold and dry in other parts of the country whereas fog prevailed over few plain areas of Punjab during this time duration.

Rainfall recorded during this time period remained Kashmir: Srinagar 23mm, Anantnag 20mm, Jammu 05mm, Punjab: Sialkot (Airport 01mm, City 02mm), Gilgit-Baltistan: Skardu 01mm while recorded at Astore 01 inch.

Minimum temperature recorded on Sunday remained Kalam -12°C, Leh, Ziarat -11°C, Astore, Gupis, Kalat -10°C, Quetta -09°C, Skardu -07°C, Gilgit, Hunza -06°C, Dalbandin, Malam Jabba and Parachinar -05°C.