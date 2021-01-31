UrduPoint.com
Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Sun 31st January 2021 | 04:50 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While very cold in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan,a MET office reported.

However, partly cloudy weather with light rain/snow expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is likely to affect extreme upper parts of the country from tonight till Monday(morning).

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -14°C, Astore -12°C, Skardu, Anantnag -10°C, Gupis, Srinagar -09°C, Kalam, Hunza -07°C, Gilgit and Bagrote -06°C.

