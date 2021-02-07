Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan in next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, Met office reported.

In last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper parts and north Balochistan.

Lowest temperature recorded on Sunday remained: Leh -12 °C, Astore -09 °C,Gupis -08°C, Skardu, Anantnag -07°C, Kalam, Rawalakot, Srinagar, Pulwama -05°C, Bagrote, Quetta, Gilgit and Parachinar -04°C.