Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While cloudy weather with light rain/ light snowfall over the hills is expected in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Potohar region, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,a MET office reported.
A westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and may persist for next 24 to 36 hours.
Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -10, Astore, Gupis -07, Skardu, Anantnag -06 and Bagrote -04.