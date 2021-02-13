UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -09, Gupis -05, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar -04, Ziarat, Bagrote, Hunza, Kalam, Rawalakot and Anantnag -02.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Parachinar Skardu Rawalakot Ziarat

Recent Stories

103,469 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

20 minutes ago

â€˜Yea Hamari Pawri Ho rahi heyâ€™ girl storms int ..

1 hour ago

101 Kanal agri, commercial land retrieved

2 hours ago

Advisory for growers of melon cultivation

2 hours ago

CCP imposes fine Rs 150m on Reckitt Benckiser for ..

2 hours ago

TECNO brightens the day for Lahore with its fun-fi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.