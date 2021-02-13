Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -09, Gupis -05, Astore, Skardu, Parachinar -04, Ziarat, Bagrote, Hunza, Kalam, Rawalakot and Anantnag -02.