UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -07, Gupis, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar, Kalam, Anantnag -03, Rawalakot, Pulwama and Bagrote -02.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Parachinar Skardu Rawalakot Sunday

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Omanâ€™s Minister of Fore ..

15 seconds ago

Daman launches first online smart branch

15 minutes ago

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

45 minutes ago

RAKEZ, an environment that motivates prosperity

45 minutes ago

Arab Universities Sports Federation sponsor Stage ..

60 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank funds treatment for patients wi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.