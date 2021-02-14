Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Sunday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, the MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -07, Gupis, Skardu -05, Astore, Parachinar, Kalam, Anantnag -03, Rawalakot, Pulwama and Bagrote -02.