Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While, partly cloudy weather is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,MET office reported.

Light rain/light snowfall is expected in Upper Khyber pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -09, Astore, Skardu -05, Gupis -04, kalam -03, Hunza and Kalat -02.