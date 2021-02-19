Cold,dry Weather Likely In Most Parts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) Friday forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.
While, partly cloudy weather is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir,MET office reported.
Light rain/light snowfall is expected in Upper Khyber pakhtunkhuwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.
Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.
Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -09, Astore, Skardu -05, Gupis -04, kalam -03, Hunza and Kalat -02.