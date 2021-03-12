Cold,dry weather likely in most parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast dry weather in most parts of the country during day time for next 24 hours.

However rain wind-thunderstorm (with snowfall over high mountains) is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northwestern Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during evening/night,a MET office reported.

A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country and will intense form Saturday evening/ night.

Rain-thunderstorm occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, northwest Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan. Snowfall was also recorded in Kalam during this period.

Rainfall (mm) recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 50, Kalam 31, Pattan 25, Malam Jabba 21, Balakot 20, Dir (Upper 13, Lower 08), DI Khan 08, Cherat 06, Saidu Sharif, Bannu, Parachinar 05, Chitral 04 Mirkhani 02, Peshawar (City , Airport), Drosh, Takht Bai 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 47, City 36), Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta 39, Kotli 30, Punjab: Murree 27, Bhakkar 22, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 16, Shamsabad 10), Islamabad (Airport 14, Saidpur 13, Bokra 11, Golra 10, Zero Point 09), Gujarat 13, Mandi Bahauddin 11, Jhelum, Mangla 09, Chakwal, Attock, Faisalabad 06, Sialkot (Airport 06, City 02), Sargodha 05, Gujranwala , Hafizabad 04, Narowal 03, Lahore City, Joharabad, Layyah, Noorpur Thal 02, Kasur, Khanewal 01, Balochistan: Quetta 01, Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 16, Skardu 05 and Gupis 04.

Minimum temperatures recorded in(°C): Leh -03, Kalam -02, Gupis -01, Astore and Ziarat 00.