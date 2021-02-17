Cold,dry weather likely in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteoroligical Department (PMD) on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather is expected in other parts of the country.

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while fog is likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab, MET office reported.

Minimum temperature's recorded in (°C): Leh -10, ziarat, Astore, Skardu -06, Gupis -05, Kalam -04 and Anantnag -03.