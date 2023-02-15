UrduPoint.com

Cold,dry Weather To Prevail In Most KP

Cold,dry weather to prevail in most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain and drizzle with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Kalam/Swat and Kohistan districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather occurred over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 26/06, Chitral 12/02, Timergara 21/05, Dir 19/-02, Mirkhani 14/00, Kalam 12/-10, Drosh 12/00, Saidu Sharif 21/-02, Pattan 18/10, Malam Jabba 11/-04, Takht Bhai 24/04, Kakul 20/02, Balakot 23/04, Parachinar 19/-01, Bannu 26/09, Cherat 14/03, D.I. Khan 26/09.

The minimum temperatures recorded in the province were, Kalam -10 °C, Malam Jabba -04°C and Dir-02 °C.

