Cold,dry Weather With Chances Of Mist In Morning

Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

Cold,dry weather with chances of mist in morning

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cold and dry weather with chances of mist in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 22.5 degrees centigrade and 7.3 degrees centigrade respectively.The humidity was recorded 93 percent at 8 am and 45 percent at 5 pm.

The sun would rise at 07:06 am and set at 17:21 pm tomorrow.

More Stories From Pakistan

