Collaborated Efforts Imperative: EOBI Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Employers, employees and government should make sincere and collaborated efforts to continue welfare scheme Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) on sustained basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Employers, employees and government should make sincere and collaborated efforts to continue welfare scheme Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) on sustained basis.

This was said by Chairman EOBI Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo while addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Thursday.

He said the FCCI should play its role in convincing local employers to pay their contribution as per this decision for the best interest of their workers. He said that employers who were paying less contribution were just focusing on temporary relief as at the end of day they have to pay their contribution at an enhanced rate which would add sudden and excessive burden on their financial resources.

Earlier, Atif Munir Sheikh, the president FCCI, said: "It is the second largest city in revenue generation and job creation", and added that textile was the iconic representation of this city while after the colonization of M3 and Allama Iqbal Industrial Estates, it would emerge as the largest hub of industry.

He said that it had a unique privilege to fulfill 80% of the clothing needs of the country.

He termed workers as a national asset and said that employers were personally looking after their workers by extending them additional facilities from their own resources.

Deputy Director General EOBI Zulfiqar Ahmad Grewal also addressed the meeting and briefed aboutfacilities offered by the institution.

