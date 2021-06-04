Collaborated efforts imperative for combating climate challenges: VC

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that collaborated efforts on the part of all stakeholders, government, industry and general public will pave the way to increase the green net that will help combat different challenges including climate changes, increasing ailment and pollutions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that collaborated efforts on the part of all stakeholders, government, industry and general public will pave the way to increase the green net that will help combat different challenges including climate changes, increasing ailment and pollutions.

He was kicking off plantation drive at the hostels of the university here on Friday. He said that PM Clean and Green Pakistan scheme was a hallmark step for a healthy environment. He said that the international standard of forests was standing at 25 percent whereas in Pakistan it was very low compared to the rest of world. He said that UAF had set a target of planting 25,000 trees in the main campus and sub-campuses this year.

He said that eco-friendly plants were being planted on a daily basis in connection with this special campaign to make the university look more lushgreen. He said that owing to a massive plantation in varsity, one, who enters the university, realizes the less temperature from 1 to 2c compared to its adjacent localities. He said that the university had prepared a comprehensive plan for landscaping and beautification to further decorate its grandeur. He said climate changes were causing hazardous effects on the lives of the people. He added the UAF was listed in Green Universities across the globe due to its massive plantation.

Hall Warden Dr. Muhammad Yasin, Principal Officer Estate Management Dr Javaid Akhtar, Dr Riaz Virk, Dr Ashfaq and other notables were also present on the occasion.