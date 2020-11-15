Collaborated efforts vital for combating agri sector problems: UAF VC

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :All agricultural and research institutes should make collaborated efforts to combat the daunting problems of agricultural sector and farming community, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan here.

Talking to a six-member delegation of Sindh farmers, he said that the UAF scientists were collaborating with farmers of all provinces to promote modern farming trends, which would help address the issue of food security and increase per acre production.

He said that Pakistan's per acre yield is lower than that of developed countries in which it is inevitable to adopt modern methods of cultivation to increase growth and make agriculture profitable. He said that UAF along with IBA Sukkur launched a four-year BS program while a training workshop was also organized for the farmers of Baluchistan at UAF.

General Secretary Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Zahid Hussain lamented that despite being an agrarian country, agricultural commodities worth Rs.

7.1 trillion were imported which need to be addressed through a coordinated strategy.

He said that a national level conference would be held in Sindh next month in which the farmers from each district of Punjab will participate.

Prof Dr Javed Akhtar Dean Faculty of Agriculture UAF said that the farmers can increase yield by ensuring soil analysis for soil fertility. He stressed upon the need to implement recommendations of agricultural experts. He said that the university was cooperating with agricultural research and higher education institutions of Sindh.

Prof Dr Jalal Arif, Prof Dr Shahzad Basra, Prof. Dr. Zafar Qureshi Prof. Dr. Aslam Mirza, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Murtaza, Prof. Dr. Shehzad Basra, Prof. Dr. Allah Bakhsh, Prof. Dr. Amanullah, Dr. Muhammad Tahir, Dr. Tasneem Khaliq and others also spoke.