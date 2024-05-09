Open Menu

Collaborating With Sindh Government, KMC Extends Operations To 50 Towns": Mayor Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Thursday said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation run under the People's Party's government was working in fifty towns with the help of the Sindh government

While talking to media representatives after inaugurating the restoration work of various roads of UC 25 and 26 Korangi. He said that at the cost of 100 million the work of making streets with concrete has started in two union committees of Korangi and 260,000 square feet will be completed in one year.

He said that along with the central areas of the city the suburbs will also be developed and the roads will be made model roads.This work has been started from the Shahra-e-Pakistan.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we have made a flyover at Korangi number 2 ½  and made 14000 and 9000 roads. Chemical water is being added to the sewage water of Korangi industries. May Allah grant us all the opportunity to serve humanity beyond politics, he said.

He said lights and other problems on various streets of Karachi will be solved soon.

Whatever resources we have, will be spend honestly for the development of Karachi. He said that it is the vision of the People's Party to raise the standard of living for the people. He said that steps are also being taken to provide additional water to Karachi, the results of which will be in front of everyone soon.

He said that there is a dispute over the issue of tax on sacrificial animals, some people don't want KMC to stand on its feet, the district council is over, the town is taking this tax from them, I also appeared before the Minister of Local Government on this matter and the town also appeared, seventy percent to the KMC and the rest of the town should be given according to the law.

A commission has been formed under the supervision of the Minister of LG to end this dispute. Any town cannot do this because the markets are held across the city. How can one town be allowed to set up a market. He expressed hope that this problem will be solved according to the law.

