Collaboration among all forest departments inevitable to restore ecosystems: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has said that collaboration and cooperation among all provincial forest and wildlife departments inevitable to restore Pakistan's degraded ecosystems.

According to ministry of Climate Change, she said "Community engagement, Civic participation and public awareness are our three-pronged approach towards restoring the wildlife sector of Pakistan under Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme.""A delicate balance in natural system among all living things has been treacherously thrown off by humans, which must be restored through a global action in in order to to sustain healthy ecosystem" she added.

