UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collaboration Among All Forest Departments Inevitable To Restore Ecosystems: Zartaj Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:50 PM

Collaboration among all forest departments inevitable to restore ecosystems: Zartaj Gul

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir has said that collaboration and cooperation among all provincial forest and wildlife departments inevitable to restore Pakistan's degraded ecosystems.

According to Ministry of Climate Change, she said "Community engagement, Civic participation and public awareness are our three-pronged approach towards restoring the wildlife sector of Pakistan under Ten billion Tree Tsunami programme." "A delicate balance in natural system among all living things has been treacherously thrown off by humans, which must be restored through a global action in in order to to sustain healthy ecosystem" she added.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan Tsunami All Billion

Recent Stories

Jaishankar hails UAE-India relations

2 hours ago

G20 ministers support efforts to mitigate coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 6, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

13 hours ago

Hundreds White Militias, Anti-Racism Protesters Ga ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.