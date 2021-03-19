UrduPoint.com
Collaboration Between Academia, Industries Help Jobs Opportunities For Graduates & Students: KU VC

Fri 19th March 2021

Collaboration between academia, industries help jobs opportunities for graduates & students: KU VC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The collaboration between academia and industries provides employment opportunities not only for the graduates of the university but also for the students who are enrolled and studying at different levels.

To develop strong links with industries, the varsities must engage and invite them in their activities, and provide durable solutions to their problems.

These views were expressed by the Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi while inaugurating the Karachi University Annual Pharma Career Fair 2021.

The Faculty of Pharmacy has organized the KUAPC 2021 at the new Pharmacy Building.

He expressed that holding such events provides a chance to bring industries, students, and faculty closer so that students, teachers, and administration could learn about the needs of the market.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that it also helps the varsity's management to observe the changing trends of the market and the opportunity to make changes in the curriculum as per the needs and requirements of the market.

He further said that a large number of foreign students take admissions in the faculty of pharmacy every year due to its advanced research and teaching activities.

More than 25 stalls of different companies were set up in the KUAPC 2021 and representatives of hospitals, community pharmacies, and pharmaceutical companies conducted interviews of the final year's students of various departments of the faculty of pharmacy.

They briefed the students about their respective fields and opportunities available for the fresh graduates in the field. The students who would be shortlisted during the KUAPC 2021 would get interview calls in near future.

Meanwhile, the Dean Faculty of Pharmacy Professor Dr Faiyaz Vaid expressed that KU's faculty of pharmacy is one of the 200 best faculties in the world and this is the reason why our graduating students get job opportunities in various industries on a priority basis.

He said that the faculty of pharmacy is also one of the largest faculties in Pakistan. Professor Dr Vaid further said that the purpose of organizing the KUAPC 2021 is to find the best job opportunities for the graduates of the faculty and this career fair is a regular feature of faculty.

"One of the aims is to bring the students in direct contact with the industries and hospitals and also to make the industries and hospitals aware of the talents and educational status of the students we have here."He said that our students want to go in different fields, and departments of the industries and they have options like choosing hospitals and community hospitals and pharmacy, marketing as their profession.

