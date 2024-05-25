Collaboration Between Industry, Academia Vital For National Productivity
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has partnered with the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to bridge the gap between education and industry demands, ensuring students are equipped with the necessary skills for today's workforce.
During their inaugural joint meeting, both parties agreed to establish a collaborative framework wherein the industry would provide insights into current trends and skill requirements, while the university would enhance its curriculum and training methodologies accordingly. This symbiotic relationship aims to optimize productivity by maximizing resource efficiency.
Director of NUML, Brigadier Retired Asad Raza stressed the university's commitment to integrating industry feedback into student training programs, highlighting the potential of this collaboration to address unemployment issues and enhance national productivity.
Representing MCCI, Muhammad Aasim underscored the importance of adapting educational programs to meet industry needs, advocating for the promotion of customized education and short but more focused courses. He cited examples like digital marketing as areas where specialised skills are increasingly vital for success.
A focus on research and development was also emphasized as crucial for staying competitive in the modern job market.
MCCI announced plans to organise an IT conference and establish an IT park in the city, further underscoring their commitment to fostering innovation and industry-academia collaboration.
Various stakeholders, including MCCI General Secretary Muhammad Shafique, Dr Saeed Ahmed Khakhi, Dr Sara, and Dr Zahra, echoed the benefits of such partnerships in empowering the youth with relevant skills and driving economic growth.
