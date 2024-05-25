Open Menu

Collaboration Between Industry, Academia Vital For National Productivity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Collaboration between Industry, academia vital for national productivity

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has partnered with the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) to bridge the gap between education and industry demands, ensuring students are equipped with the necessary skills for today's workforce.

During their inaugural joint meeting, both parties agreed to establish a collaborative framework wherein the industry would provide insights into current trends and skill requirements, while the university would enhance its curriculum and training methodologies accordingly. This symbiotic relationship aims to optimize productivity by maximizing resource efficiency.

Director of NUML, Brigadier Retired Asad Raza stressed the university's commitment to integrating industry feedback into student training programs, highlighting the potential of this collaboration to address unemployment issues and enhance national productivity.

Representing MCCI, Muhammad Aasim underscored the importance of adapting educational programs to meet industry needs, advocating for the promotion of customized education and short but more focused courses. He cited examples like digital marketing as areas where specialised skills are increasingly vital for success.

A focus on research and development was also emphasized as crucial for staying competitive in the modern job market.

MCCI announced plans to organise an IT conference and establish an IT park in the city, further underscoring their commitment to fostering innovation and industry-academia collaboration.

Various stakeholders, including MCCI General Secretary Muhammad Shafique, Dr Saeed Ahmed Khakhi, Dr Sara, and Dr Zahra, echoed the benefits of such partnerships in empowering the youth with relevant skills and driving economic growth.

atf

1810 hrs

Related Topics

Multan Education Student Job Chamber Market Commerce National University Industry

Recent Stories

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

13 minutes ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 hour ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 hour ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

6 hours ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

6 hours ago
Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

Zainab Jamil survives gun attack in Lahores’ DHA

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Isl ..

KP CM Gandapur to attend SIFC meeting today in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 May 2024

10 hours ago
 KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF tal ..

KP budget announcement: a move to sabotage IMF talks: Minister of State for Fina ..

18 hours ago
 IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing person ..

IHC orders for live broadcasting of missing persons' cases

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan