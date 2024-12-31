Collaboration Between Parliament, Civil Society Vital For National Progress: Syedaal
Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM
Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday underlined the vital role of strong connections between Parliament and civil society in advancing society intellectually and creatively
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday underlined the vital role of strong connections between Parliament and civil society in advancing society intellectually and creatively.
He expressed these views during a meeting with delegations comprising lawyers and civil society representatives. “Such interactions enhance performance and provide opportunities to benefit from diverse perspectives,” he remarked.
Highlighting the contributions of lawyers’ organizations and civil society, Syedaal Khan underscored their critical role in raising awareness among the younger generation about pressing societal issues.
He further stressed the importance of collaboration among institutions in key sectors such as sports, health, and education.
Referring to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s developmental initiatives in Balochistan, the Deputy Chairman expressed gratitude for the government’s focus on empowering the province’s youth.
He particularly lauded the laptop scheme for its positive impact on students, emphasizing the need to extend its reach to remote areas.
Syedaal Khan also commended the efforts of the bureaucracy in implementing programs like Danish Schools, solar power projects, and public health initiatives. “Development projects in Balochistan and other remote areas of the country will significantly improve living standards,” he added.
During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman briefed the delegations on the Senate’s performance and constitutional role, reiterating the importance of collaborative efforts to advance national progress.
Recent Stories
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 20244 minutes ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 18 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence5 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals5 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered5 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters5 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 20245 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer9 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum9 minutes ago
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful14 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability14 minutes ago
-
Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections5 minutes ago