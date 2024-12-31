Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Collaboration between parliament, civil society vital for national progress: Syedaal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan on Tuesday underlined the vital role of strong connections between Parliament and civil society in advancing society intellectually and creatively.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegations comprising lawyers and civil society representatives. “Such interactions enhance performance and provide opportunities to benefit from diverse perspectives,” he remarked.

Highlighting the contributions of lawyers’ organizations and civil society, Syedaal Khan underscored their critical role in raising awareness among the younger generation about pressing societal issues.

He further stressed the importance of collaboration among institutions in key sectors such as sports, health, and education.

Referring to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s developmental initiatives in Balochistan, the Deputy Chairman expressed gratitude for the government’s focus on empowering the province’s youth.

He particularly lauded the laptop scheme for its positive impact on students, emphasizing the need to extend its reach to remote areas.

Syedaal Khan also commended the efforts of the bureaucracy in implementing programs like Danish Schools, solar power projects, and public health initiatives. “Development projects in Balochistan and other remote areas of the country will significantly improve living standards,” he added.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chairman briefed the delegations on the Senate’s performance and constitutional role, reiterating the importance of collaborative efforts to advance national progress.

