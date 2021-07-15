Collaboration between varsities,industries to provide opportunities to graduates: KU VC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi on Thursday said that the collaboration between universities and industries would enable graduates to learn a lot during their studies as well as to create employment opportunities in the local and international industry.

During his visit to KU Department of Petroleum Technology addressing the faculty and students, he said there were so many opportunities available for students and fields like oil and gas sector had a lot of scope within and outside the country. There was a need that our students should adopt as per the needs of market and have good command over latest tools and techniques including software used in the market.

He said field experts and departmental alumnus should be engaged in conducting seminars, workshops, and training sessions for students so that they could learn more about market trends and requirements.

Professor Dr. Khalid Iraqi mentioned that the University of Karachi would provide skilled human resource for oil and gas sector in Pakistan and other parts of the world. He said that a strong academia-industry relationship was essential for growth of industries in the country.

"The University of Karachi will provide all the necessary facilities to cater to the need of this important sector. This department will surely promote the research work in the oil and gas sector".

On the occasion, he was informed that PC-1 was being prepared for construction of a new building with state-of-the-art facilities for Department of Petroleum Technology.

In-charge, Department of Petroleum Technology, Kashif Sadiq briefed the audience that the project of new building would be initiated soon and building would be equipped with modern facilities keeping in view recommendations of industries.

He shared that laboratory work for students was very important in field of oil and gas sector and the department would provide best facility in this regard.

Later, KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi, Dean Science Professor Dr Nasira Khatoon, member Syndicate and the Chairman Department of History Professor Dr S. M. Taha, Estate Officer Noreen Shariq, and faculty members visited different classrooms and labs of the department.