Collaboration Of Private Sector Vital For Development Of Livestock: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 11:32 PM

Collaboration of private sector vital for development of livestock: Minister

Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak has said that collaboration of private sector is vital for strengthening of livestock sector

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ):Punjab Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak has said that collaboration of private sector is vital for strengthening of livestock sector.

He was presiding over a meeting regarding brand improvement and boosting meat and milk production at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS), here on Friday.

He said that with the collaboration of private sector, livestock farms could be developed as per the models of developed countries.

The minister said that livestock, agriculture and irrigation departments were linked with each other, adding that there was a need to bring livestock from informal to formal sector.

Sardar Dreshak said that there was a need to collect authentic data in livestock sector which would help in improving the planning process. Performance of poultry sector was commendable and livestock and dairy sectors should be run on same pattern, he added.

He said that interest of private sector in livestock was encouraging.

Livestock Secretary Saqib Zafar said that collaboration of private sector was of utmost importance for bringing modernity in livestock, adding that proposals given by private sector would be brought under consideration.

