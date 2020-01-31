"Collaboration To Address Global Challenges, Such As Terrorism, Extremism, Illegal Immigration And Drug Trafficking Are Important Part Of Our Bilateral Relations With Spain " Says Pervez Khattack

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain called on . Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence in Islamabad Friday.The two sides acknowledged the need to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

Federal Minister mentioned that Pakistan values its relations with Spain.Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and the Defence Minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interests including enhancing cooperation in defence as well as other spheres of bilateral relations.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan and Spain are collaborating to address global challenges, such as terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which is an important part of bilateral relations.

He also mentioned that military and defence relations between Pakistan and Spain have potential to grow further for which a memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation is at advances stage.The Defence Minister invited Spanish military to join in training collaboration ventures and multilateral maritime exercise AMAN.The meeting ended with exchange of good wishes for both sides.