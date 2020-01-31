UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

"Collaboration To Address Global Challenges, Such As Terrorism, Extremism, Illegal Immigration And Drug Trafficking Are Important Part Of Our Bilateral Relations With Spain " Says Pervez Khattack

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:34 PM

Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain called on . Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence in Islamabad Friday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico, Ambassador of Spain called on . Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defence in Islamabad Friday.The two sides acknowledged the need to enhance defence cooperation between the two countries.

Federal Minister mentioned that Pakistan values its relations with Spain.Ambassador Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico and the Defence Minister exchanged views on matters of mutual interests including enhancing cooperation in defence as well as other spheres of bilateral relations.

Pervez Khattak said that Pakistan and Spain are collaborating to address global challenges, such as terrorism, extremism, illegal immigration and drug trafficking, which is an important part of bilateral relations.

He also mentioned that military and defence relations between Pakistan and Spain have potential to grow further for which a memorandum of Understanding on Defence Cooperation is at advances stage.The Defence Minister invited Spanish military to join in training collaboration ventures and multilateral maritime exercise AMAN.The meeting ended with exchange of good wishes for both sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Exchange Spain

Recent Stories

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab coun ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Parliament condemns interventions in Arab coun ..

6 minutes ago

Foreigners in Beijing reminded to avoid going to c ..

17 minutes ago

Putin's Remark About Issachar Case Not Assessment ..

17 minutes ago

Trials for KP U21 Tehsils Games in Dir Upper begin ..

17 minutes ago

Expanding outreach of family management services i ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.