Collaborative, authentic reporting on IIOJK peoples’ plight urged

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Speakers at a one-day workshop here on Friday underlined the urgent need for journalists reporting on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) from outside the state to adopt a unified and impactful approach by pooling skills, expertise, and resources, presenting an authentic narrative of the region that is reeling under severe press restrictions and military control.

The workshop, titled “Conflict Reporting: Best Practices, Ethical Standards, and Emerging Challenges,” was organized by the Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR) in collaboration with the United Kashmir Journalists Association (UKJA), a body of journalists reporting on IIOJK from Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman KIIR, Altaf Hussain Wani, highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts among journalists to enhance the effectiveness of Kashmir-related reporting.

“Our narrative is rooted in truth, standing in stark contrast to the misinformation propagated by Indian authorities,” he said, stressing the need for storytelling techniques that could resonate globally and expose India’s violations.

He also highlighted the significance of reporting on broader issues such as the impact of conflict on the environment, urging researchers and journalists alike to explore new angles that could attract international attention.

UKJA President Dr Muhammad Ashraf Wani stressed the transformative potential of conflict reporting when directed toward peace-building. “Unfortunately, much of conflict journalism has tended to fuel war rather than foster peace and understanding,” he observed, calling for a shift towards ethical and solution-oriented reporting.

Senior Vice President UKJA Shabbir Dar proposed the establishment of a dedicated media data bank to collect verified information from IIOJK. This repository would support journalists and media organizations in disseminating a cohesive and compelling narrative that reflects the realities on the ground, he added.

UKJA General Secretary Naeem-ul-Asad lauded Pakistani media for its credible and truthful coverage during the recent conflict with India.

He contrasted this with the Indian media’s loss of credibility due to its propaganda efforts, noting that Pakistani outlets were recognized globally for their balanced and reliable reporting.

Senior journalists participating in the workshop also shared insights. Muhammad Iqbal Baloch emphasized the responsibility of journalists to uphold truth during conflicts, noting that “truth often becomes the first casualty.”

Senior journalist Hilal Ahmed said that India has forcibly choked freedom of speech in the disputed state, especially since 2019, when it revoked the state’s special status to further its colonial agenda.

Zahid Munir highlighted the increasing role of social media in promoting the Kashmir cause and its significant impact on public perception.

Other prominent journalists who contributed to the discussions included Zahoor Ahmad, Zakir Hussain, Khalid Shabbir, Shaukat Ali Abuzar, Bilal Ahmed, and Javed Ahmed.

The workshop concluded with a call for sustained collaboration among journalists, media organizations, and researchers to ensure that the Kashmiri struggle remains in the international spotlight through ethical, fact-based, and innovative reporting.