Collaborative Care Diabetic Center inaugurated

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) The first state-of-the-art ‘Collaborative Care Diabetics Center’ (CCDC) inaugurated in the Susan Road area to provide modern treatment facilities to diabetic patients, here on Monday.

This was the first center of its nature in the country where facility of diagnosis of over 15 diseases including diabetics will be available through modern system.

The center was inaugurated by Chairperson Hometown Community Foundation Dr Maqsood Ahmad, a Pakistani based US resident. Doctors and civil society including noted figures were also present on the occasion.

Dr Maqsood Ahmad said that numbers of diabetic patients were increasing in the country day by day and collaborative efforts were needed to control the disease.

He said that overseas Pakistanis had started efforts to control diabetics in Pakistan through the platform of Home Town Community Foundation by opening the center in Faisalabad. The diabetic patients would be provided awareness to control the disease and safety measures from its complications.

He said that this facility would be expanded to other cities also.

The Head of Psychiatry Department, Faisalabad Medical University Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmad and others also shared their views on the occasion.