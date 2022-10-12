UrduPoint.com

“Collaborative Effort To Provide Basic Life Support To Flood Victims”

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:05 PM

Roshni Relief, a disaster relief project of Roshni Homes Trust, has partnered with leading brands to provide ration packs, water purification tablets, and mosquito repellents to flood victims

Roshni Flood Relief Campaign will be launched on digital signages in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, and Multan, along with TV and Digital media promotions to increase awareness of the campaign.

Donors can donate HiClean Water Purification Tablets, HiClean Mosquito Repellents, and SPAR Ration Packs to flood victims at a no-profit rate online via the Roshni Homes Daraz store:

roshni.store">www.roshni.store.

On-ground, donors can participate in the campaign via Pakistan’s First Automated Kindness Machine at Port Grand.

Roshni Relief Flood Campaign is a collaborative effort of Roshni Homes Trust, Mindshare, Core Media, Port Grand, SPAR, and HiClean.

