Collaborative efforts being made to fight against drug abuse: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Narcotics Control, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Friday said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti Narcotics Force are making collaborative efforts to fight against drug abuse.

In a message on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, he said, "War against drugs is a multidimensional challenge that Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti Narcotics Force is trying to combat by combined efforts." He said that by making the best possible use of available resources, the government had devised strategies to control the spread of drugs in society.

"In order to secure the future of our coming generations, every individual has to play his role in fighting against drugs and this is the only way by which we can achieve our goal of creating a drug-free society" he added.

In accordance with the country's policy of reducing demand and supply along with International Coordination to curb trafficking, he said, the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti Narcotics Force are jointly working day and night to achieve the set targets.

Ijaz appreciated the efforts of the ANF and said the job of ANF is commendable from enforcement to the rehabilitation of victims.

He said that Pakistan has been given poppy-free status in the comity of nations due to the relentless efforts of all stakeholders.

He said that his ministry's Primary focus is on-demand reduction as this was the only way to overcome the supply chain of drugs.

The minister expressed hope that all the concerned quarters and every citizen of Pakistan will continue to play their role in process of drug eradication.

"We are determined to save our country, our people, and our youth from this hazard by all means" he added.