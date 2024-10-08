Collaborative Efforts For Human Rights Governance In Sindh
Published October 08, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A significant meeting was held Tuesday at the office of the Secretary, Human Rights Department, Sindh, to foster greater collaboration between the Directorate of Human Rights Department, the Sindh Human Rights Commission, and the Treaty Implementation Cell (TIC). Chaired by Tahseen Fatima Secretary, Human Rights Department.
The meeting was attended by Iqbal Ahmad Detho, chairman Sindh Human Rights Commission , Agha Fakhur Hussain, Director Human Rights Department, and Jameel Junejo, Executive Coordinator of TIC, and other senior officials.
The agenda for the meeting focused on streamlining efforts to strengthen human rights governance in Sindh, with discussions on improving policy frameworks, enhancing monitoring mechanisms, and ensuring compliance with international treaties.
Key strategies were discussed to boost coordination between the three entities, paving the way for more effective human rights interventions across the province.
The participants expressed their commitment to working collectively for the protection and promotion of human rights in Sindh. The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to follow up on the outlined action points and to continue collaborative efforts toward ensuring human rights for all.
