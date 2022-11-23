UrduPoint.com

Collaborative Efforts Stressed To Save Local Languages In AJK, GB

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Collaborative efforts stressed to save local languages in AJK, GB

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Speakers at a ceremony held here at the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) on Wednesday stressed the need for making collaborative efforts to save the endangered vernaculars being spoken in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

Addressing the concluding ceremony of a project implemented to build the capacity of public sector Universities of AJK and GB in Language Documentation at City Campus of the UAJK, the speakers highlighted that dozens of local and regional languages in AJK and GB are facing imminent threat of extinction.

The project funded by US Government was implemented by the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in partnership with San Jose State University, California, USA was aimed to strengthen the capabilities of Public sector Universities of AJK and GB in language documentation. The United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP) conducted the project.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest Secretary Kashmir Cause, Arts and Languages, Registrar University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail, Project Director Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan and others asserted that regional languages are facing extreme threats and are at the verge of annihilation.

"We must take solid steps to preserve the dying languages that carrying with them the centuries-old history, civilization, and culture of the region".

They added.

Sharing salient features and success stories of the project, the Director, Prof. Dr. Abdul Qadir Khan told the participants that under this program, training was provided to the faculty members of AJK and GB universities in basic linguistic analysis, language documentation methods, language documentation software (ELAN, FLEX, Audacity), data management, besides providing an opportunity for fieldwork experience.

Terming the initiative a tremendous success, Registrar of the university and Co-P1 Prof. Dr. Ayesha Sohail thanked all the individuals and institutions, especially the American Educational Foundation, for their keen interest and support in documenting the endangered languages of the region.

She expressed her deep gratitude to the national and international linguistic experts for their support and especially appreciated the support of the American Educational Foundation in this regard.

Dr. Chris Donlay, San Jose State University California, USA (Online), Mr. Shahram Niazi, USEFP representative (Online), Meritorious Prof. Dr. Nadeem Haider Bukhari, Dean faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Sadaat Dar, Dean Health Sciences, Dr. Bashir ur Rehman Kantt, , DPI colleges, Prof. Dr. Abdul Rehman, Engineer Faisal Butt, Director Jehlam Valley Campus, Resource persons, participants from seven participating universities, language consultants from GB and M.Phil and PhD Scholars attended the event.

