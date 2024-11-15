Collage Of Agriculture Hosted Symposium On Pathological Issues In Plants
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The College of Agriculture University of Sargodha held a national symposium on current pathological issues in plants.
The symposium, hosted by the Department of Plant Pathology brings together researchers, academicians and experts from the field Agricultural Extension (Plant Protection) to deliver their effective and impactful suggestions and insights regarding recent trends in Plant Pathology.
While addressing the symposium, Dr. Fahima Bakhtawar, Agriculture Officer Plant Protection Sargodha discussed the emerging and resurging diseases in Plants.
Malik Abdul Rehman, Assistant Plant Pathologist from Citrus Research Institute (CRI) emphasized on the citrus diseases prevailing in the country and export limiting biotic factors.
Prof. Dr. Tehmina Anjum, Chairperson Department of Plant Pathology, University of The Punjab delivered a keynote talk regarding "Empowering Plant Health: Research-Driven Sustainable Disease Management Solutions beyond Pesticides" followed by the interaction with students and Faculty.
Prof. Dr. Imran Ul Haq, Department of Plant Pathology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad presented the achievements of " Fungal Molecular Biology Lab: Paving the Way for Solutions to Emerging Pathological Threats".
The symposium was wrapped up with the votes of thanks by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Usman Ghazanfar, Chairman Department of Plant Pathology.
The symposium was attended by more than 70 participants physically and almost 100 attendees were connected online through Google meet.
