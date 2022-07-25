UrduPoint.com

Collapse Of Main Bridge Cuts Off Balochistan With Sindh

Published July 25, 2022

Collapse of main bridge cuts off Balochistan with Sindh

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Flash floods caused by the torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of Balochistan demolishing a main bridge in Lasbela district of the province, that disconnected the road link of Balochistan with Sindh province.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded at Tehsil Othal of Lasbela district after the collapse of Linda Bridge connecting Balochistan with the Sindh province.

Recent wave of monsoon rain and flash floods swept away many roads, demolished mud-houses and inundated several towns mainly in Zhob Lasbela, Bolan and Sibi districts.

The district administration, soon after the incident reached the site and launched the relief activities, however continuous downpour and flow of water interrupted the relief and rescue operation jointly carried out by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority , district administration and armed forces.

In view of the recent collapse of bridges and ongoing heavy rain, the provincial government issued a travel advisory asking people to avoid traveling on the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Sibi national highways to avoid loss of lives and any other inconvenience.

On the other hand, the provincial government, Pak Army, PDMA and other relevant departments are continuing relief and rescue operations by shifting the worst affected people to safer locations and providing health and other necessary assistance.

Meanwhile WHO country representative Palitha Mahipla also handed over the relief items including medicines, tents, blankets, edibles to the Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Aqili for the flood-stricken people of Balochistan.

