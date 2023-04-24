UrduPoint.com

Collapsed Neelum Jhelum HP Project Tail Race Tunnel Restored On Eid Day: WAPDA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Collapsed Neelum Jhelum HP Project Tail Race Tunnel restored on Eid Day: WAPDA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) : , Apr 24 (APP) ::A significant development at the blockade in tail race tunnel of the AJK-based 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been achieved on Eid day, it was officially said.

"Tunnel collapse of 150 ft length has been restored. Restoration works are continuing during Eid Holidays", the media wing of WAPDA said in an official press statement issued on Monday.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project today and witnessed construction activities on the remedial works. He appreciated the efforts of Project Team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and the Consultants of the Project.

The Chairman was briefed that the remedial works for the restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are underway in light of the report furnished by the International Panel of Experts. Hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while the allied works are also continuing side by side.

Risk analysis report by the Consultants is expected to be finalized during the next month. Chairman WAPDA directed Project Authorities to resume electricity generation from the Project by the end of July this year.

Related Topics

Electricity China WAPDA Holidays Company Jhelum July Media From Race

Recent Stories

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create inve ..

Minister of Economy emphasises need to create investment opportunities in new ec ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.2 bn in realty transactions Monday

2 hours ago
 UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

UAE stock markets maintain pre-Eid rally

3 hours ago
 ‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Fe ..

‘Ghada’ crowned winner of Mansour bin Zayed Festival Cup at Toulouse racecou ..

3 hours ago
 EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

EU Council adopts new rules on pay transparency

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.