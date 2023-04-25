Collapsed Neelum Jhelum HP Project Tail Race Tunnel restored on Eid Day: WAPDA

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) : , Apr 24 (APP) ::A significant development at the blockade in tail race tunnel of the AJK-based 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been achieved on Eid day, it was officially said.

"Tunnel collapse of 150 ft length has been restored. Restoration works are continuing during Eid Holidays", the media wing of WAPDA said in an official press statement issued on Monday.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project today and witnessed construction activities on the remedial works. He appreciated the efforts of Project Team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and the Consultants of the Project.

The Chairman was briefed that the remedial works for the restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are underway in light of the report furnished by the International Panel of Experts. Hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while the allied works are also continuing side by side.

Risk analysis report by the Consultants is expected to be finalized during the next month. Chairman WAPDA directed Project Authorities to resume electricity generation from the Project by the end of July this year.