Colleague Stabbed To Death Over Petty Dispute In Wah Cantt
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A workshop colleague stabbed to death his co-worker over some petty dispute in the limits of the Taxila Police Station on Sunday, police sources told APP.
The police sources said that Arsal Shafique exchanged hot words with his colleague Farhan during work over some petty dispute in a vehicle workshop located on GT Road.
Out of rage, Farhan took out his knife and stabbed him to death. Later his body was shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital in Taxila for autopsy. The suspect managed to escape from the scene successfully.
Police registered a murder case against the suspect and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
