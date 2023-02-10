UrduPoint.com

Colleagues Condole Death Of Amjad Islam Amjad

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Colleagues condole death of Amjad Islam Amjad

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Poets and writers have commiserated the demise of celebrated poet Amajd islam Amjad who packed up in Lahore on Friday.

Former BZU Dean of Social Sciences and writer, Dr Anwar Ahmed termed the poet's death a great tragedy for the literacy circles.

He said with the passing away of Amjad Islam Amjad, a chapter of urdu literature closed down adding that the deceased had a special attachment to Multan.

He was next to Mannu Bhai who had a lot of affection for Multanites, Dr Anwar commented.

Poet and writer, Shakir Hussain Shakir, informed that Amjad Islam Amjad always showed much love for youth adding that whenever he visited Multan, they had long sittings.

He said that they had lost a loving person.

Qamar Raza Shahzad recalled that Amjad Islam Amjad always extended tender feelings for him.

