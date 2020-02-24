UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collection Of Application Forms, Dues From Intending Pilgrims Of Hajj 2020

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 11:56 PM

Collection of application forms, dues from intending pilgrims of Hajj 2020

In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):In order to facilitate the intending pilgrims to deposit application forms along with dues for Hajj 2020, State Bank of Pakistan has directed 13 authorized banks to keep all their designated branches open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (i.e. 29-02-2020 and 01-03-2020) throughout the country.

Earlier, in terms of Hajj Policy 2020, the Ministry of Religious Affairs & Interfaith Harmony has authorized 13 banks (viz. National Bank of Pakistan, Habib Bank, United Bank, MCB Bank, Allied Bank, Bank of Punjab, Bank Alfalah, Zarai Taraqiati Bank, Faysal Bank, Askari Bank, Bank Al-Habib, Habib Metropolitan Bank and Meezan Bank) to collect application forms along with dues from intending pilgrims for Hajj 2020 with effect from February 25th till March 6th throughout the country.

Related Topics

Hajj State Bank Of Pakistan Bank February March Sunday National Bank Of Pakistan 2020 Bank Alfalah Limited Bank Al-Habib Habib Metropolitan Bank Bank Of Punjab Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited All From Askari Bank Limited Faysal Bank Limited Habib Bank Limited MCB Bank Limited Meezan Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX

1 minute ago

Obaid Al Tayer meets US Secretary of Treasury

46 minutes ago

Helpline 1166 established for public safety from c ..

14 minutes ago

WHO Calls on International Community to Prepare fo ..

14 minutes ago

Newspaper editors discuss ways of enhancing joint ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa Fund signs $25 million project financing a ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.