KARACHI, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :Urdu is a very sweet language and each para of a poem narrates complete story. urdu's sweetness is un-matched , says famous atomic scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan.

He was speaking at the launch of poetry collection of Vice Chancellor of Dr. Zia-ud-din University and former vice chancellor of University of Karachi Professor Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui.

He said Dr. Peerzada's poetry is very beautiful and of high standard and that he was very fond of reading poetry. Even in his columns, he said, he used to quote poetry of different poets.

He said that after listening to beautiful poetry, one feels totally relaxed of the worries and depression.

"I am surprised to see so many people gathered here to listen to the poetry, which showed great interest of the people in poetry," he said.

KU's Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood Iraqi said Dr. Peerzada makes selection of words in his poetry, and also of the people in his practical life.

Dr. Iraqi said that he had found Dr. Peerzada very polite, civilized and loving man, along with high character.

A leading businessman and former Senator Abdul Hasseb Khan advised new writers to benefit from the writings of Prof. Dr. Peerzada Qasim Raza to raise their quality of work.

Vice Chancellor of Dr.Zia-ud-Din University Prof. Dr.Peerzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui regretted that intellectual and poets were focused on their professional life instead.

He paid rich tribute to Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and said he enjoyed un-matched respect and recognition by the nation as a whole after Father-of-the-Nation Quaid-e-Azem, Mohammed Ali Jinnah.