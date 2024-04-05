Collection Of Government Dues Reviewed In Meeting
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2024 | 07:44 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar chaired a meeting held to review the collection of government dues by the Revenue Department. Assistant Commissioners and officials from the Revenue Department were present at this occasion.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue emphasized the need for further improvement in the collection of government dues.
It was highlighted in the meeting that a total of four billion rupees have been collected from the irrigation tax from March 2023 to March 2024. It was informed that the collection of irrigation dues was being done through banks and mobile apps. Till March, Rs 4.4 million was collected in terms of agricultural income tax by the Revenue Department. Similarly, more than Rs 47.5 million were collected last month in terms of transfer fees, while Rs 50.7 million was collected in Stamp Duty and deposited into the government treasury.
