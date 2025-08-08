Collection of Hajj applications: Designated banks to remain open on Saturdays

Designated banks will remain open tomorrow, Saturday, for the receipt of Hajj applications

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2025) Designated banks will remain open tomorrow, Saturday, for the receipt of Hajj applications.

According to Ministry of Religious Affairs local chapter sources, the receipt of applications from registered Hajj pilgrims will continue until Saturday, August 9.

The State Bank has issued instructions to 14 designated banks for the receipt of applications.

They further said that more than 58,000 Hajj applications have been received so far. Hajj applicants can submit their applications online or through the bank as per their convenience.