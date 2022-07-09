UrduPoint.com

Collection Of Sacrificial Animal Hides Banned In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 09, 2022 | 11:11 PM

Collection of sacrificial animal hides banned in Islamabad

The Islamabad administration has banned the collection of sacrificial animal hides without their permission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad administration has banned the collection of sacrificial animal hides without their permission.

According to Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Section 144 was imposed in the Federal capital in this regard.

He said strict legal action would be taken against those who would collect hides of the sacrificial animals without prior permission. A notification has been issued in this regard which would be valid for two months.

