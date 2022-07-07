Collection of sacrificial animals' hides; police ordered for strict implementation of code of conduct

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday directed the police officers to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by the provincial government regarding collection and distribution of hides of sacrificial animals.

In addition, he ordered to take foolproof security measures at various places of mass sacrifice including mosques, Imam Bargahs, Eidgahs and others, according to spokesman for IGP Sindh.

He said to take stern action against elements involved in wall chalking and distribution of objectionable, offensive, mischievous, literature and pamphlets in the province.

Sindh Police chief said to ensure strict security during three days of Eid-ul-Adha, supervisory officers should themselves keep the continuous check on police deployments.