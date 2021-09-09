UrduPoint.com

Collection Prayer To Be Offored For Soul Of Quaid-i-Azam

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:19 PM

Collection prayer to be offored for soul of Quaid-i-Azam

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr Prayer, said a release here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr prayer, said a release here on Thursday.

Government Officers and notables of the area would attend the proceedings and participate in collective dua.

Related Topics

Sukkur September Prayer

Recent Stories

Erdogan Plans to Visit US From September 19-22 - P ..

Erdogan Plans to Visit US From September 19-22 - Presidential Administration

1 minute ago
 China's mega water diversion project benefits 140 ..

China's mega water diversion project benefits 140 mln people

1 minute ago
 Outlaw held with charas 1110 grams

Outlaw held with charas 1110 grams

1 minute ago
 NA Speaker,deputy Speaker condole demise of Senato ..

NA Speaker,deputy Speaker condole demise of Senator Faisal Vawda's mother

1 minute ago
 Pindi to get four new dams for irrigating 4,500 ac ..

Pindi to get four new dams for irrigating 4,500 acres land

10 minutes ago
 Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherap ..

Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherapy

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.