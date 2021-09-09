Collection prayer to be offored for soul of Quaid-i-Azam

The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr Prayer, said a release here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr prayer, said a release here on Thursday.

Government Officers and notables of the area would attend the proceedings and participate in collective dua.