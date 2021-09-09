Collection Prayer To Be Offored For Soul Of Quaid-i-Azam
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:19 PM
The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr Prayer, said a release here on Thursday
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) Sukkur has arranged Quran Khawani for the departed soul of the father of Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his death anniversary at its regional office on 11th September after Asr prayer, said a release here on Thursday.
Government Officers and notables of the area would attend the proceedings and participate in collective dua.