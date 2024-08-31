Collective action urges to safeguard youth mental well-being from smart-phone, social media harm

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) A prominent psychiatrist Saturday asserts that the prevalent influence of smartphones and social media on young people's lives is exacting a devastating impact on their mental health, prompting an urgent call for collective action from parents, policymakers, and youth themselves to mitigate the damage.

Associate Professor Dr. Nargis Asad, Department of Psychiatry, The Aga Khan University, Karachi, in an exclusive interview with a private news channel, stressed that the alarming rise in mental health issues among young people is directly linked to excessive smartphone use and social media addiction.

"The consequences of unchecked smartphone use and social media addiction are devastating," Dr warned.

"We are seeing a surge in anxiety, depression, cyberbullying, and sleep disorders among youth. We must take collective responsibility to mitigate these risks."

Dr. Asad urged parents, educators, policymakers, and mental health professionals to join forces in promoting healthy digital habits among young people.

"We need to educate youth about responsible smartphone use, set boundaries, and encourage offline activities," she said.

"We must also advocate for policies that regulate social media companies and protect young users from harmful content."

By working together, Dr. believes we can create a safer digital environment that supports the mental well-being of our youth.

"The time for action is now," she emphasized.

Responding to a query, he said that parents and teachers should educate children about online safety, including the importance of protecting personal information, avoiding sharing inappropriate content and understanding the potential consequences of their digital actions.

"Encourage open and ongoing communication with children about their digital experiences", addressing concerns, and fostering healthy online habits", she added.

"Excessive screen time has been linked to a decrease in children's attention spans, she said, adding, preschoolers exposed to more than two hours of screen time daily had shorter attention spans compared to those with less screen time", she said.

Sleep is another crucial aspect of physical health negatively affected by smartphones, she said, adding that the blue light emitted by phone screens suppresses the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Experts warn of the potential withdrawal symptoms associated with smartphone addiction in children. These can include irritability, mood swings, and anxiety when they are unable to access their phones.

This can disrupt their daily routines, making it difficult for them to participate in activities like playing outside, socializing with friends, and completing chores, she added.