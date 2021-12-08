Collective actions requires to address humanitarian, development challenges

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF) organized a media roundtable discussion wherein COVID-19 snapshot was launched highlighting the contributions of INGOs to combat pandemic in Pakistan

The ceremony was participated by eminent journalists from all the mainstream news channels and by the government dignitaries along with representatives of INGOs, UN and donor agencies, said a press release.

During the media roundtable discussion, the journalists were briefed about existing challenges/gaps and opportunities of humanitarian and development sector of Pakistan by Syed Shahid Kazmi, Country Coordinator, Pakistan Humanitarian Forum (PHF).

The journalists were informed about the future engagement with PHF to generate the discourse on humanitarian and development needs in the country and to keep them abreast with ongoing program interventions of PHF member organizations to uplift the state of marginalized and underserved population in Pakistan.

While sharing the contribution of PHF member organizations during the pandemic, PHF Shahid Kazmi told participants that during pandemic a total of 9.7 billion PKR were mobilized by PHF member organizations from various donor agencies for multi-sectoral COVID-19 response and reached out to 11.1 million people across the country.

In addition, PHF member organizations distributed 1.83 billion cash grants through Government of Pakistan's Ehsaas program to 1.11 million beneficiaries during pandemic.

He further explained, PHF member organizations contributed to all sectors during the time of pandemic and supported government of Pakistan by engaging the sector partners in provision of essential services to communities. Almost 2.9 million beneficiaries received ration packs, 12,276 beneficiaries received health services, 469,839 beneficiaries received psychosocial support and 52,248 people received different skill development trainings.

A total of 612,652 water and sanitation items were distributed in communities and government health facilities during the pandemic through PHF member orgnization.

PHF member organizations played a very effective role to support the government to combat with pandemic. In future, PHF member organization comes up with out of box solutions and initiatives to uplift the state of marginalised and underserve population in the country. Together we can take tangible moves and achieve and meet the targets of global and national commitments, said, Lt. Gen. (R) Omar Mahmood Hayat, Chairman board of Trustees, PHF.

COVID-19 was a biggest challenge for the entire world, as well as for Pakistan. Pakistan was the first country which took several measures to combat novel virus and to educate masses at large for following the Government SOPs to contain the spread of virus at different level said, Dr. Faisal Sultan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health.

He further added, despite all challenges, the country abates the risk of catastrophic spread of virus with the support of all key stakeholders including international and national organizations, UN, donor agencies, humanitarian and development institutions. I highly congratulate PHF on the launching ceremony of COVID-19 snapshot. We do look forward to the role of INGOs in collaborating and supporting the government in post-COVID scenario and addressing the humanitarians and developments unmet needs across the country.

During the roundtable the journalists also suggested to organize more sensitization sessions/ training pertaining humanitarian and development challenges in Pakistan and also inform the journalists about the innovative ways of storytelling so they can better report and inform the masses in a very engaging and effective way.