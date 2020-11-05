Collective celebration of milad-e- Mustafa (pbuh) marks unity among Muslims

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The city witnessed a unique movement of unity after people from different schools of thought gathered to celebrate milad-e-Mustafa ( pbuh) unanimously here on Thursday.

The ceremony was arranged at venue of Jamia Riaz-ul-Aloom Mahmood Kot under the chair of Moulana Sajjad Hussain Qumi with leaders from different sects including Ahl-Hadees, Ahl-Sunnat and Fiqah Jafria thronged to celebrate the birthday ceremony of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Jaffer Sadiq (a.

s).

The clerics shed brief light on important humanitarian aspects of the great Prophet with laying stress on the people approaching locally and far-flung areas to spend their lives by following the great preaching of the Prophet.

They appealed Muslims to set aside their communal differences as it would soothe nefarious agenda of enemies of the region islam.