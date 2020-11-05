UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Collective Celebration Of Milad-e- Mustafa (pbuh) Marks Unity Among Muslims

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:38 PM

Collective celebration of milad-e- Mustafa (pbuh) marks unity among Muslims

The city witnessed a unique movement of unity after people from different schools of thought gathered to celebrate milad-e-Mustafa ( pbuh) unanimously here on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The city witnessed a unique movement of unity after people from different schools of thought gathered to celebrate milad-e-Mustafa ( pbuh) unanimously here on Thursday.

The ceremony was arranged at venue of Jamia Riaz-ul-Aloom Mahmood Kot under the chair of Moulana Sajjad Hussain Qumi with leaders from different sects including Ahl-Hadees, Ahl-Sunnat and Fiqah Jafria thronged to celebrate the birthday ceremony of Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) and Imam Jaffer Sadiq (a.

s).

The clerics shed brief light on important humanitarian aspects of the great Prophet with laying stress on the people approaching locally and far-flung areas to spend their lives by following the great preaching of the Prophet.

They appealed Muslims to set aside their communal differences as it would soothe nefarious agenda of enemies of the region islam.

Related Topics

Muslim From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Five deaths,338 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ..

1 minute ago

Police in New York Arrest Around 60 People During ..

1 minute ago

Tests of European-Russian Mars Mission's Parachute ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China May Keep Trade at Pre-Crisis Level i ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close 3.25% higher

3 minutes ago

Six confirmed, 581 suspected cases of dengue repor ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.