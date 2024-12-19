Collective effort crucial to wipe out Polio: Medical experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Renowned medical experts Thursday underscored the crucial need for collective support from parents, stakeholders and the media to eradicate polio from Pakistan and urged the youth, particularly social media influencers to promote awareness about the importance of vaccination.

In a passionate appeal, experts with various media channels urged the nation to join hands in promoting awareness about the importance of vaccination, stressing that a united front is essential to wipe out polio from the country.

By leveraging social media platforms, influencers can play a significant role in promoting vaccination awareness and encouraging their followers to get vaccinated.

Expert emphasized that it is crucial to address the root causes of vaccine hesitancy and misinformation to ensure the success of vaccination campaigns.

Dr. Muhammad Khalid Shafee, Associate Professor stressed that parents' support is vital in making the polio campaign a success.

He advised parents to administer polio drops to their children, ensuring their health and well-being.

Dr. Shafee warned parents against fake propaganda against polio drops, emphasizing that these vaccinations are safe and essential for their children' s health.

He reminded parents that prominent Ulema have endorsed polio vaccinations, confirming their permissibility in

Islam.

The health expert lamented that external forces are spreading misinformation, maligning Pakistan's image by perpetuating the myth that polio persists due to alleged conspiracies.

Dr. Shafee also appreciated the government's tireless efforts to eradicate polio, acknowledging the significant decline in polio cases over the years.

He praised the government's well-organized vaccination campaigns, which have successfully reached millions of children.

Another expert, Dr. Nasir Rana, explained that poliomyelitis is a crippling disease that mainly affects children below three years and adults with auto-immune disorders.

By working together, Pakistan can overcome the lingering challenge of polio and ensure a healthier future for its children, he added.

Experts stressed that social media platforms have become a breeding ground for misinformation and anti-vaccination propaganda, which can have detrimental effects on public health.

They highlighted the importance of promoting accurate and reliable information about vaccination to combat misinformation and misconceptions.

The experts' emphasis on collective effort and awareness highlights the need for a unified approach to eradicate polio from Pakistan.